“I’d say it’s a very good indication of the weather we’ll probably be getting over the weeks and months ahead.”
Niwa’s just-issued climate outlook for the rest of 2024 gave a 60-70% chance of our fourth La Nina this decade – the climate driver had a hand in 2023′s extreme summer – forming by December.
The outlook picked near- or below-normal rainfall for the west of the North Island, near-normal amounts elsewhere, and above-average temperatures across the country.
Dry spells could develop – especially in the west of both islands – and more frequent northeasterly winds over November and December could lead to more hot days with highs above 25C.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.