Middlemore Hospital impostor doctor pleads guilty to forging document

Photo / RNZ

The man who worked as a doctor in South Auckland despite having no formal qualifications has pleaded guilty to forging a document to gain an unfair advantage.

In the Manukau District Court today, 30-year-old Yuvaraj Krishnan was remanded on bail until 8 December.

He was employed at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital until questions were raised about his medical qualifications and then was sacked on 10 August.

Krishnan worked for six months in the respiratory clinic.

RNZ understands the man saw about 70 to 80 patients in that time.

His job as a clinical researcher meant he did not diagnose them, but rather was given information by other doctors to follow up for research.

University of Auckland has confirmed that the man, Yuvaraj Krishna, had previously been trespassed from its campus after posing as medical student for two years.

The university has confirmed he was trespassed in 2012.

The University of Sydney has confirmed Yuvaraj Krishnan graduated with a Bachelor of Science, in 2016.