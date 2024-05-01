The bedroom in Colin and Hidegard MacLean's house in Epsom has the original flocked wallpaper, carpet on the ceiling and floor to ceiling windows. Photo / Supplied

The bedroom in Colin and Hidegard MacLean's house in Epsom has the original flocked wallpaper, carpet on the ceiling and floor to ceiling windows. Photo / Supplied

A three-level mid-century house that could be straight out of the set of the legendary TV series Mad Men - but in the heart of Auckland’s double grammar zone - is for sale.

A steel and concrete 1950′s home on a sprawling 2,020 sqm of land in Auckland’s Epsom has been described as a “time-capsule” with the design and decor untouched for decades.

The three-level home in Maungawhau Road in Epsom was built in the 1950s by homeowner Colin MacLean and was designed by local architects Rigby Mullan.

A walk through the 230sqm home on Maungawhau Road is like being transported back to a different time with each room packed with unique design features.

A sweeping red steel staircase leads guests to a floor solely for relaxation and entertainment.

A plush leopard print plumbed-in bar, bamboo beaded curtains, floor-to-ceiling drapes, a drop-down projector screen, and a hidden recording studio tucked behind a curtained wall are just some of the original features.

The sweeping red steel staircase was a typical feature in Rigby Mullan's designed homes.

“It is so rare to see a property like this that is so original and untouched”, real estate agent Steve Stone from Ray White said.

“It is like the set from a movie and you have to see it in person to appreciate it.”

The property - which OneRoof estimates is worth $3.07 million - was designed in 1953 by well-known architect Rigby Mullan as a bachelor pad for then-single local businessman Colin MacLean.

The second level of the home was designed purely for entertainment with a drop down projector screen and movie set style.

MacLean died around 16 years ago and his wife Hildegard Maclean continued living in the house before she died in December last year.

MacLean owned the successful Colemax Menswear store on Karangahape Road for 66 years - a store he inherited from his father and that his grandfather founded.

It is understood that multi-talented MacLean built the house at 50 Maungawhau Road in Epsom himself, and as a lover of astronomy, cinema and music, added these aspects to the design.

A close family friend described MacLean as “incredibly talented, someone who loved the stars and music and who could build anything from a house to a transistor radio.”

The plumbed-in leopard print bar was perfect for parties on the entertainment level of the home.

MacLean even produced records at the house under the name Tudor Records.

Despite the intended purpose as a bachelor pad - and after a few wild parties - Maclean met and fell in love with his future wife Hildegard.

“He was buying clothes in Sydney and he met Hildegard and he wooed her to New Zealand saying she had to come and see the house he had built,” the friend, who did not want to be named, said.

“He was such a gentleman and he treated ladies very well.”

Hildegard moved to New Zealand and in the 1970s her German mother followed.

The couple seamlessly added a bedroom, living room and second kitchen to the home’s design to accommodate her.

Hildegard valued her privacy so she purchased the adjoining property at 46 Almorah Road, after MacLean died.

It is understood Hildegard, who also worked at Colemax Menswear, had the bungalow on Almorah Road burnt to the ground by the fire service in the 1980s to retain privacy and add to her gardens.

“She wanted it removed but it was expensive so the fire service used it as a training fire and burned it down for her,” the family friend said.

Egyptian motifs in the garage are Colin MacLean's own designs. Photo / Michael Craig

Stone, who is selling the deceased estate, said location scouts for production companies had called saying they would pay thousands a day to use the untouched canvas as a backdrop.

And it’s no wonder, with the wood-panelled entertainment level like stumbling onto the set of the American drama Mad Men.

An aerial shot shows the expansive 2,020 sqm property and the adjoining 1340 sqm site which are both available.

Stone described the property as “ahead of its time” with large glass doors at the corner of the entertainment level engineered to open effortlessly onto the large deck with bright yellow balustrades - a Rigby Mullan signature.

“There are plenty of hidden features that make you realise how clever the design was,” Stone said.

Downpipes that take water from the roof are painted bright yellow and form part of the design and Egyptian motifs in the garage are MacLean’s own creation.

An internal phone system connects all three levels of the home with the lift of a classic cream receiver and a press of a button.

An internal phone system designed by Colin MacLean links the main areas of the three-level house. Photo / Michael Craig

The house sits in the centre of the 2,020 sqm property with fellow Ray White agent Sho Mehta describing the expansive garden as “perfect for a family.”

There is also the opportunity to buy the adjoining 1340 sqm property on Almorah Road.

“There is so much to it, it even has an observatory in the garden where the roof slides open to view the sky above,” Mehta said.

“It’s an amazing property and we’d love to see someone buy it who appreciates how special it is.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.



