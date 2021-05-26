Website of the Year

Mid-air drama: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's plane diverted, passenger suffers medical emergency

The Air New Zealand aircraft carrying Jacinda Ardern was heading from Auckland to Nelson.

An Air New Zealand flight carrying Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has had to be diverted due to another passenger suffering a medical emergency.

Ardern was flying from Auckland to Nelson on flight NZ5065 for an engagement at midday, the Herald understands.

An Air NZ spokeswoman confirmed the flight had to be diverted to New Plymouth Airport for about 50 minutes as the passenger was treated after suffering a medical emergency.

"Customers were given the choice to disembark, stretch their legs and breathe in the fresh Taranaki air before boarding again.

"The flight safely landed in Nelson at 11.22am," she said.