Michael Pratt, who operated the GirlsDoPorn adult video service, has been sentenced to 27 years in a US federal prison. Photo / File
Christchurch-born pornographer Michael James Pratt, who deceived and coerced women to appear in videos for his California-based porn empire, has been sentenced to 27 years in a US federal prison.
US District Judge Janis Sammartino sentenced Pratt on one charge of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion andone count of conspiracy to commit the same crime, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
According to the outlet, some of Pratt’s victims cried during the sentencing and spoke of the traumatic experience of having explicit videos of them posted online and shared among people they knew.
Pratt pleaded guilty to multiple sex trafficking counts in the federal court in San Diego on Thursday.
The owner of adult website GirlsDoPorn had been awaiting trial after initially pleading not guilty after his arrest and extradition from Spain to the United States.
An order, lodged in the US District Court Southern District of California against Pratt, Wolfe, Garcia aka “Jonathan”, Gyi aka “Teddy”, Moser, and Amberly Dee Nored aka “Amberlyn Clark”, sought forfeiture of various electronic devices, including phones and hard drives, as well as three Bitcoin crypto accounts totalling almost $1.3m at today’s prices.
In December 2022, Pratt was the 529th person to be placed on the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list, which was established by controversial FBI director J. Edgar Hoover in 1950.
Pratt’s most wanted poster, circulated around the world, offered a reward up to US$100,000 for information leading to his arrest.
“From approximately 2012 to October 2019, in the Southern District of California and elsewhere, Michael James Pratt and others allegedly participated in a conspiracy to recruit young adult and minor women to engage in commercial sex acts by force,” the FBI’s wanted poster alleged.
Pratt, who moved from New Zealand to the United States in 2009, was wanted on 19 charges, including sex trafficking, production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and money laundering.
It was alleged he used pornography to rake in earnings of US$17m.
The women, many of whom were struggling financially, were allegedly offered between US$3000 and US$5000 as payment, as well as an “all expenses” trip to San Diego, authorities claim.
“They repeatedly assure the victims they will never publish the videos online and that the women will remain anonymous,” according to a civil claim that has subsequently been successful in the US courts.