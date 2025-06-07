An order, lodged in the US District Court Southern District of California against Pratt, Wolfe, Garcia aka “Jonathan”, Gyi aka “Teddy”, Moser, and Amberly Dee Nored aka “Amberlyn Clark”, sought forfeiture of various electronic devices, including phones and hard drives, as well as three Bitcoin crypto accounts totalling almost NZ$1.3m at today’s prices.
Pratt’s most wanted poster, circulated around the world, offered a reward up to US$100,000 for information leading to his arrest.
“From approximately 2012 to October 2019, in the Southern District of California and elsewhere, Michael James Pratt and others allegedly participated in a conspiracy to recruit young adult and minor women to engage in commercial sex acts by force,” the FBI’s wanted poster alleged.
Pratt, who moved from New Zealand to the United States in 2009, was wanted on 19 charges, including sex trafficking, production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and money laundering.
It was alleged he used pornography to rake in earnings of US$17m.
The women, many of whom were struggling financially, were allegedly offered between US$3000 and US$5000 as payment, as well as an “all expenses” trip to San Diego, authorities claim.
“They repeatedly assure the victims they will never publish the videos online and that the women will remain anonymous,” according to a civil claim that has subsequently been successful in the US courts.