Michael O'Leary with a copy of Paekakariki - An Appreciation.

Michael O’Leary reckons his latest, and last, book about Paekākāriki is the best yet.

And what a way to finish a series of books aimed at preserving the history of the special seaside village.

The six other books feature specific aspects of the village but the seventh takes a broader view.

O’Leary, with the help of others, as well as a grant from Copyright Licensing New Zealand, and the New Zealand Society of Authors, spent six months creating Paekākāriki - An Appreciation.

The book was developed from research in the Paekākāriki Station Precinct Trust archives, the archives in the National Library, and a bit of luck.

It starts by examining the early conquests of Te Rauparaha and the first contacts between Māori and Pākehā.

Dennis Rose then poses the question - where is Pouawha? - as he investigates the hill at the back of the Wainui Stream.

A diary written and illustrated in 1953 by Ruth Sanderson, daughter of Nellie and Captain Val Sanderson, founder of the Forest & Bird, is featured.

“When Forest & Bird had a 100-year anniversary event here, the family came down from Auckland, and gave us the diary,” the book’s technical editor Dave Johnson said.

A copy of Paekakariki - An Appreciation. Photo / David Haxton

“There were also some photos we’ve never seen before.”

There are early recollections by Joyce Harrison, an alumna of Victoria University, who grew up in the village during World War II.

Other aspects include a history walk covering 27 places of interest, an art walk featuring the work of local writers and poets, the success of films in St Peter’s Hall, and poems by O’Leary focusing on significant events in the township during his 25 years as a resident.

The front cover is a painting by Andrew MacLeod, of a black and white photograph, taken by a Japanese tourist, in Beach Rd.

MacLeod, now living in England, was one of the youngsters in the photo.

“It’s got Noel Crombie, who would co-found Split Enz, in it, among others,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary said the book was “the best one we’ve done”.

“It’s been interesting trying to create an overall picture of the community.

“The previous books have focused on various aspects of Paekākāriki which have built up to this special edition.

“The concept, from the beginning, was to create a series of books rather than one big book.”

Paekākāriki - An Appreciation is available at Paekākāriki Fruit Shop, Finn’s, Paekākāriki Railway Museum and Kākāriki Books.

Copies can also be purchased through Paekākāriki Station Precinct Trust PO Box 57, Paekākāriki. Cost $25.



