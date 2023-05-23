Videos posted to social media showing a kiwi being petted in daylight at Miami zoo have caused outrage online. Video / reposted by @bunn_l

A video of a kiwi at a Florida zoo being petted and put up for selfies has caused outrage online, with concerned New Zealanders launching a petition to “help save” the bird.

Visitors to Miami Zoo are charged $40 for an up-close encounter with Paora the brown kiwi, who an expert says would be “terrified” by the experience.

Paora was hatched at the zoo in April 2019, from an egg laid by a bird at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.

That zoo was the first to hatch a brown kiwi outside of Aotearoa, in 1975.

Videos shared online show Paora being handled and petted and posed for selfies.

In one video, visitors are told that kiwi are usually kept in darkened exhibits and a clip shows the bird rushing back into darkness as soon as a keeper places him on the ground.

A petition to “help save” the bird is being circulated online, attracting 1500 signatures at the time of publication.

“Please help either change this little guy’s habitat or bring him home!” the petition pleads.

Robert Webb from Whāngarei’s Native Bird Recovery Centre told the Herald that he believed kiwi should only be in captivity if they could not survive in the wild, but took particular exception to what he saw in the video.

“I don’t think that bird will last long,” he said, adding that Paora appeared to be distressed by his treatment.

“You’ll notice he’s got his eyes closed nearly the whole bloody time when they’re touching him. He’s terrified.”

Webb, who has cared for hundreds of kiwi over the years, told the Herald that the birds were extremely sensitive animals, saying even the sound of paper being shredded “scares the hell out of them” and said Paora “won’t survive” if he continues being handled in the manner seen in the videos.

Webb compared Paora’s treatment at Miami Zoo to the marine mammals at Florida’s SeaWorld.

“Animals are born to be free, not kept in cages. They’ll flog the hell out of that and I bet they make good money out of it”.

Webb said the zoo’s approach was “totally wrong” and encouraged breeding animals just to “show off” and make money.

Many New Zealanders who view the videos online agreed, with a popular post on Reddit suggesting that Paora was being “treated like a lap dog”.

The way that the bird was presented to visitors under lights was contrasted to the ‘kiwi house’ well-known in Aotearoa, with one user saying the stark contrast made them “feel a bit uncomfortable”.

Aiden Gilbert, chair of the Uenuku Charitable Trust, told the Herald that, based on what they had seen in the videos, they did not support the actions of Miami Zoo.

Gilbert said Uenuku had been initially involved in advising the zoo on kiwi care and two iwi representatives had travelled to the US when Paora hatched, including the man the bird was named after, conservationist Paora Haitana.

Miami Zoo and Department of Conservation has been contacted for comment.



