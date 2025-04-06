Police seized almost 14kg of methamphetamine and $360,000 of cash as a result of Operation Settler in 2023. Photo / NZ Police
Israel Brambila, a Mexican drug dealer, was arrested in Auckland with $360,000 and almost 14kg of methamphetamine.
Brambila pleaded guilty to possession of meth for supply and was sentenced to six years in prison.
The High Court ordered the forfeiture of the money to the Crown under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.
A Mexican drug dealer who entered New Zealand on a tourist visa got less than two months to see the sights before he found himself looking at the walls of a prison cell.
Israel Brambila, a 36-year-old man posing as a tourist, had the bad luck to be spotted with a “person of interest” by an existing police surveillance operation in the weeks after he landed in New Zealand in December 2022.
The existing investigation was into the importation and sale of Class A drugs.
“These organised crime groups are constantly targeting New Zealand and, on many occasions, they are inserting their own people into the country,” Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said after Brambila was arrested.
“Once established here, they are importing illicit drugs, establishing supply lines to domestic markets and moving their profits out of the country.”
It was not an isolated incident. Police said more than 25 transnational organised crime groups had been busted over the previous five years.
The following year, Customs officers intercepted a consignment of 175kg of methamphetamine at the Port of Tauranga. The container was full of scrap metal and had come from Mexico.
Police, supported by Customs, then raided more hotel rooms and Airbnb units in Auckland’s CBD, uncovering another 5kg of meth that they believed originated in Mexico.
A number of men in their 20s and 30s were arrested as part of that investigation, dubbed Operation Fix.
Questioned about the progress of Operation Fix, police said this week it was still before the courts and they could not comment.
In Brambila’s case, police said they still did not know how the methamphetamine had been brought into New Zealand.
Brambila admits possession for supply
But Brambila later pleaded guilty to possession of 13.85kg of meth for supply.
In December 2023, he was sentenced to six years in prison.
After noting the discovery of the $360,000 in Brambila’s possession and Brambila’s criminal conviction, Justice Wilkinson-Smith said that he had no known source of income in New Zealand and had never opened a bank account here.
She found that the money was “tainted” and issued an order forfeiting the money to the Crown.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.