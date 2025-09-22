“We have a front that has stalled around central New Zealand. This is bringing a lot of rain to areas such as Wellington, Kāpiti, Horowhenua and Taranaki.

“We also have a second front moving over the rest of the northern part of the North Island. So Northland all the way down to Taupō, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, will be in rain for a lot of the day,” Barry said.

He said just about everywhere was going to see some form of rain or showers at some point during the day.

For the south, rain would start off in Southland, Fiordland, Otago, and then gradually move up towards Westland and Canterbury.

“It’s going to be a bit tough to find a place that gets no rain,” Barry said.

He said some thunderstorm activity was expected this evening, into Wednesday for Northland, Northern Auckland and Coromandel.

Fiordland could also expect some thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon, with the next weather feature coming through.

Mainly fine weather was expected for the north of Christchurch, until midday on Thursday, MetService said.

Meanwhile, the remains of the previous weather feature will bring rain to northern Westland and Buller.

Heavy rain watches and warnings

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Taranaki Maunga until 11am and the Tararua Range until 2pm.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds, the ranges of Westland south of the glaciers and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

Barry said there was a possibility that more watches and warnings would be issued as things progressed through the latter part of the week.

“This is not the greatest news for parents and caregivers who may be wanting their kids outside to burn energy.

“However, it is not all bad news – there will be gaps between periods of rain where the little bundles of energy can get outside,” Barry said.

