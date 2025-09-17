Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

MetService warns of unsettled weather with road and bridge alerts in place

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService severe weather September 17-19. Video / MetService

As 85km/h winds lash Auckland, the Auckland Harbour Bridge faces potential closure as the severe weather that battered the South Island continues its march north.

Damaging winds flipped a truck and heavy rain caused flooding in the south yesterday, with conditions expected to improve for many today.

MetService meteorologist Lewis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save