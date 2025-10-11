Advertisement
Updated

MetService warns of severe rain and wind across Wellington and Wairarapa

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Waihenga Bridge on SH53 between Martinborough and Featherston. PHOTO/FILE.

Heavy rain warnings remain in place for parts of the North and South Islands today as strong winds hit much of the country south of Wairarapa.

More than 200 homes are without power across Carterton, Masterton and Featherston, although work is under way to restore the electricity.

Wellington and Wairarapa

