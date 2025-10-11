Waihenga Bridge on SH53 between Martinborough and Featherston. PHOTO/FILE.

Heavy rain warnings remain in place for parts of the North and South Islands today as strong winds hit much of the country south of Wairarapa.

More than 200 homes are without power across Carterton, Masterton and Featherston, although work is under way to restore the electricity.

Wellington and Wairarapa can expect strong northwest winds that may approach severe gales. The Canterbury high country and Tararua districts are under the same warning and the Tararua Ranges are under an orange heavy rain warning until 8pm.

MetService is forecasting 150 to 200 mm of rain on top of what has already fallen with peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h.

State Highway 53 has reopened southeast of Featherston, near Murphys Line, having owned power lines earlier closed the road. The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to allow additional time for travel through the area.