- Up to 300mm of rain is forecast to fall in the north and west of the South Island today and tomorrow.
- MetService says residents should prepare for flooding and slips in affected areas.
- Heavy rain watches have also been issued for the west and north of the North Island for today and tomorrow.
Residents of the north and west of the South Island should prepare for surface flooding with up to 300mm of rain is forecast to move across the region.
MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said New Zealand was forecast to see quite a bit of rain over the next few days.
“We have a large weather system that started moving across the country yesterday and will continue today,” she said.
“Mostly for the South Island today and then into the North Island for Friday.”