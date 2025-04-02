Makgabutlane said the western parts of both islands would bear the brunt of the rain.

🌧️ Very heavy rainfall will impact the upper South Island on Thursday and Friday, with the potential for rapidly rising rivers, surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions.



MetService has issued rain warnings and watches for the western and northern parts of the South Island.

MetService has issued rain warnings and watches for the western and northern parts of the South Island.

A heavy rain watch for the Westland Ranges came into effect 10pm yesterday until 2am tomorrow, while heavy rain watches came into effect for Tasman and Buller from 3am today until early tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is forecast for Marlborough and Kaikōura from 11am until noon tomorrow.

7pm Radar Update🌧️



Plenty of wet weather around, with more to come over the next couple of days, especially for western and northern areas



Rainfall numbers in those regions are forecast to reach from 150-200mm with up to 300mm set to fall in the Tasman, Marlborough and Kaikōura regions.

Rainfall numbers in those regions are forecast to reach from 150-200mm with up to 300mm set to fall in the Tasman, Marlborough and Kaikōura regions.

“Especially with the bulk of the rain expected in the mountains, all of that water feeds into the river system,” Makgabutlane said.

Niwa warned “very heavy rainfall” is coming, with the potential for “rapidly rising rivers, surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions”.

MetService has also issued heavy rain watches for the upper and western parts of the North Island.

For Northland, a heavy rain watch is forecast to come into play for 24 hours from noon today, while for Auckland a watch is set to come into force from 10pm today until 4pm tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is forecast for Waikato, Waitomo and the Coromandel Peninsula from 3am to 4pm tomorrow.

Makgabutlane said people should clean their drains and gutters to prepare for the heavy rain.

