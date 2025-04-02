Advertisement
Weather: MetService warns of possible flooding, slips for north and west of South Island

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Heavy rain moves into the west of New Zealand during Thursday and Friday.
  • Up to 300mm of rain is forecast to fall in the north and west of the South Island today and tomorrow.
  • MetService says residents should prepare for flooding and slips in affected areas.
  • Heavy rain watches have also been issued for the west and north of the North Island for today and tomorrow.

Residents of the north and west of the South Island should prepare for surface flooding with up to 300mm of rain is forecast to move across the region.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said New Zealand was forecast to see quite a bit of rain over the next few days.

“We have a large weather system that started moving across the country yesterday and will continue today,” she said.

“Mostly for the South Island today and then into the North Island for Friday.”

Makgabutlane said the western parts of both islands would bear the brunt of the rain.

MetService has issued rain warnings and watches for the western and northern parts of the South Island.

A heavy rain watch for the Westland Ranges came into effect 10pm yesterday until 2am tomorrow, while heavy rain watches came into effect for Tasman and Buller from 3am today until early tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is forecast for Marlborough and Kaikōura from 11am until noon tomorrow.

Rainfall numbers in those regions are forecast to reach from 150-200mm with up to 300mm set to fall in the Tasman, Marlborough and Kaikōura regions.

“Especially with the bulk of the rain expected in the mountains, all of that water feeds into the river system,” Makgabutlane said.

Niwa warned “very heavy rainfall” is coming, with the potential for “rapidly rising rivers, surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions”.

MetService has also issued heavy rain watches for the upper and western parts of the North Island.

For Northland, a heavy rain watch is forecast to come into play for 24 hours from noon today, while for Auckland a watch is set to come into force from 10pm today until 4pm tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is forecast for Waikato, Waitomo and the Coromandel Peninsula from 3am to 4pm tomorrow.

Makgabutlane said people should clean their drains and gutters to prepare for the heavy rain.

