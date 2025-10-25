Advertisement
New Zealand

MetService warns more storms to lash the country over rest of long weekend

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

MetService Weather Warning: Saturday October 25th. Video / MetService

Storms are expected to put a dampener on the rest of Labour weekend, with gales, swells and rain for different parts of the country.

MetService said thunderstorms may hit the South Island on Sunday, particularly in the afternoon, with rain up to 15mm/h and strong wind gusts of 90km/h

