MetService warns more storms to lash the country over rest of long weekend

Storms are expected to put a dampener on the rest of Labour weekend, with gales, swells and rain for different parts of the country.

MetService said thunderstorms may hit the South Island on Sunday, particularly in the afternoon, with rain up to 15mm/h and strong wind gusts of 90km/h hitting the southwest.

The severe weather is set to move up the country on Monday, when central regions can expect to be battered by wind and rain.

Low pressure from the Tasman Sea will move on to the country at that point, bringing significant weather to many places, MetService said.

Rainfall is expected to be high in the ranges of Westland, Grey, Buller, Nelson and northwest Marlborough, Tasman west of Motueka, and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers.