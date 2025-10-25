It has also warned the public to prepare for strong winds and the possibility of trees and poles falling, roofs being torn off and objects flying through the air.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand warned of a “high fire danger” this weekend, with even a small spark in windy weather capable of causing a fast-spreading fire.
The severe winds that helped fan flames in the Bay of Plenty and Canterbury this week have subsided, but a ban on fireworks and open-air fires is still in place in Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Wairarapa, Marlborough and Canterbury until 9am Monday, Fire and Emergency said.
“The slightest spark in windy weather can cause a fire that will spread very quickly and be very difficult and dangerous for our crews to put out,” said Fire and Emergency assistant national commander Ken Cooper.
“We are asking every landowner, agricultural contractor, forestry manager and lifestyle block owner to please check any old burn piles to ensure they are fully extinguished, even if they are weeks old.”
Auckland and Northland have a low risk of heavy rain and severe gales on Monday and Tuesday.
Elsewhere, there is a chance of heavy snow, especially in Canterbury, Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District on Monday.
On Tuesday, only northern and central parts of Canterbury are expected to experience heavy snow.