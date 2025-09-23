Associated with those fronts, Kiwis are forecast to see thunderstorms and localised downpours, particularly for the likes of Northland, this morning.

Aucklanders should expect to see the heaviest falls in the morning.

“If there happens to be a thunderstorm pop up, that will also have some heavier falls associated with that,” Barry said.

The northern North Island is forecast to be hit by more heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Photo / MetService

For the South Island, there are multiple fronts affecting the southern part of the island.

“For areas north of Otago and Southland and southern Westland, mainly fine for eastern coast areas, Canterbury, Canterbury High Country, Marlborough-Nelson area, not looking too bad,” Barry said.

“There’s just a bit of rain about Buller in the morning, which turns to showers in the afternoon.”

A number of regions were likely to have also experienced muggy temperatures overnight.

“We’ve got some areas, the likes of Taupō, Rotorua, looking at temperatures that are six-ish degrees above average overnight,” Barry said.

Those areas were looking at overnight temperatures of 12-14C, he said.

Weather watches and warnings

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland until 10am today.

Aotea Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula are under the same watch until 8pm tonight.

Auckland is also under a heavy rain watch until 11am and Waikato until 1pm.

Bay of Plenty and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers are under the same watch until 3am on Thursday.

This comes after a week of heavy rain across the country. Wellington, Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt all recorded their second-wettest days of this year so far on Monday.

“This is not the greatest news for parents and caregivers who may be wanting their kids outside to burn energy,” Barry said.

“However, it is not all bad news – there will be gaps between periods of rain where the little bundles of energy can get outside."

