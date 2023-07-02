There was heavy snowfall in Tapanui as a southerly blew freezing winds up the South Island. Video / Otago Weather Updates

Strong wind watches will be in force tomorrow for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne, including Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupō and the Coromandel, with gusts of 80 to 90km/h in exposed places.

It comes as the lower South Island has been blanketed in snow overnight and today - and more is on the way. Residents in Dunedin, West Otago and Southland reported heavy snowfall this morning, with an estimated 20 to 40cm falling in some areas.

Emergency services have already responded to wind-related incidents today after trees came down and blocked separate roads in the Waihī area.

The first callout was at 4.49am after a tree came down halfway between Waihī and Whiritoa on Waihī-Whangamatā Rd.

And the second was at 8.59am after a fallen tree blocked State Highway 2 west of Karangahake township.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said a strong southwest flow from the Tasman Sea was sweeping across the North Island, bringing strong southwesterly winds which were being felt in many parts of the country.

The strong wind watches will be in force tomorrow from 3pm to 9pm, with gusts of up to 80 to 90 km/h expected during the afternoon.

On Saturday, gusts of 44km/h around 4pm increased to 81km/h by late afternoon, Ballam said.

Rotorua and Whakatāne’s wind gusts weren’t as strong or “fresh” as Tauranga’s, he said.

Bellam urged people to take extra precautions and tie down or store away any loose items such as deck chairs and unrestrained trampolines so they do not cause damage to property or people.

The Tauranga weather was expected to be partly cloudy tomorrow, with a few showers becoming more frequent in the afternoon but clearing by the evening along with the strong winds.

However, Tauranga residents can look forward to “long fine spells” on Tuesday, with westerly winds becoming strong in the afternoon and evening.

Rotorua is also likely to see a partly cloudy day tomorrow with showers clearing by evening, and mainly fine weather on Tuesday, with chances of some showers in the afternoon or evening.