A heavy rain watch is in place until Sunday morning for parts of the Tasman District, while this will lift for Nelson Lakes by mid afternoon.
Both these areas can expect the possibility of thunderstorms and for their watches to potentially be upgraded to warnings.
The rain should last all day along the West Coast, but is likely to continue into Sunday for the more southerly parts.
However, there is plenty of warmer weather to go around across the North and South Islands.
Auckland has a predicted high of 22C with the clouds moving away in the afternoon, while Napier and Hastings could see highs of 26C and 27C respectively.
On the South Island’s east coast, Christchurch and Ashburton have highs of 25C and Kaikoura 24C, with fairly clear days.
The hotter weather continues further down the South Island with Timaru, Dunedin and Alexandra having highs of 25C, 24C and 23C, but the wind does start to pick up further to the south of the country.
On Sunday, MetService says the North Island will see rain in the west that will become widespread, with isolated showers elsewhere, and the South Island will continue to see rain in the west.