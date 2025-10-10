Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are to stay in place for the central part of the country across most of the day.

Southern parts of the North Island should watch out for up to 250mm of rain and peak rates of up to 20mm/h, with the Tararua range being under an orange heavy rain warning in place until 6pm on Sunday.

Thunderstorms in the same region are possible, but MetService said there’s a low chance of upgrading this to a red warning.

The orange strong winds warning for Wellington and Wairarapa will be lifted in the early hours this morning, but there is a potential for gale northwesterly winds to hit the capital.

MetService predicts much of the South Island to be drenched this weekend, with the potential for over 200mm of rain falling along the West Coast.