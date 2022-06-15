The new programme aims to reduce harm caused by meth in the community. Photo / NZME

A new programme to address methamphetamine harm, which includes a seven-bed residential facility, has been announced for the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The Pou Oranga Whaiora programme, funded by the Proceeds of Crime fund, will encompass a community-based whānau support service and supported accommodation facility.

Te Pou Oranga o Whakatōhea, on behalf of the Eastern Bay Iwi Provider Alliance, has partnered with Bay of Plenty Police, Bay of Plenty District Health Board and the Ministry of Health to deliver the programme.

A seven-bed residential facility and service will be delivered by psychiatrists, registered health care professionals, support workers and a facility manager rostered to cover 24/7.

Bay of Plenty Police said the application for funding from proceeds of crime was led by Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas who saw the need for more support for those dealing with methamphetamine reduction.

"I was travelling around the Bay of Plenty doing methamphetamine harm/education presentations to community groups right across the area and it became clear that a coordinated approach was needed to really truly make a difference.

"I approached the four iwi groups to see if we could work together on it. This has been a great team effort and it's led to an outstanding result for our community."

Area Commander Stuart Nightingale acknowledged Thomas for his significant work.

"This is the culmination of years' worth of work – without his dedication and ability to be able to pull people together to work alongside him this wouldn't have happened. His dedication to this kaupapa has been exceptional."

Te Pou Oranga o Whakatōhea said the community-based whānau support service would incorporate both clinical treatment and mātauranga Māori healing modalities.

"There will be a co-design and establishment stage over six months and then the community service will be delivered by full-time equivalent staff members comprising whanau connectors, social workers, employment support worker AOD counsellors," a statement from the organisation said.

The co-design process will commence in July 2022 with a series of stakeholder and community hui to be held across the Eastern Bay.

Pou Oranga Whaiora programme aims:



• Achieve a sustained reduction in methamphetamine harm and harm caused by the use of other substances resulting in lower levels of family harm call-outs and local criminal activity.

• Work in partnership with the New Zealand Police, to support an increased policing focus on prevention.

• Empower tangata whai ora and whānau to achieve improvements in their health and social wellbeing.

• Work in partnership with local Health Agencies and other services (e.g., Whanau Ora) to strengthen access pathways for tangata whai ora and whānau to seek services from other local health services and social supports.