A man has appeared in court this morning after 62kg of methamphetamine worth more than $9 million was seized by Customs.

Customs says the investigation was linked to six separate air freight consignments of the Class A drug that were intercepted at the border between January and May this year.

It says the illicit drug was concealed in four welding machines, each containing approximately 12kg of the drug, ink cartridges containing approximately 8kg of the drug, and an air cooler that hid approximately 6kg.

The 62kg total methamphetamine seized was valued at approximately $9.3 million.

The 62 kilograms total methamphetamine seized is valued at approximately $9.3 million. Photo / Customs

A 31-year-old man appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning, charged with importing a Class A drug after Customs carried out a search warrant in Auckland on Thursday night.

The defendant had an arrest warrant against him for breaching bail conditions and failing to appear in court on prior drugs charges.

Some of the drugs were found concealed in an air conditioner. Photo / Customs

It is believed that all six consignments were destined for the same person in New Zealand.

Customs manager investigations Cam Moore said this arrest was a result of effective targeting and detection at the border, backed up with first-class intelligence.

"Customs is working across all points of entry in Aotearoa to ensure drug smugglers are prevented from getting their drugs into market. These seizures could have caused enormous harm, damaging lives and funding further crimes.

"We won't let the drug smugglers exploit New Zealand for their own gains."

Customs would not be making any further statement in relation to this case while it is before the court, Moore said.