A number of electronic devices were also seized.

Lead officer Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Dunhill said the operation was allegedly distributing drugs across the Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty areas.

“We will allege this organised criminal group used a range of delivery methods to try and outwit law enforcement agencies in New Zealand and abroad,” he said.

“This included allegedly using vacant rental properties or storage units to facilitate importations and deliveries.

“Our investigation is also examining where the profit of this misery is ending up.”

Police said today’s arrests were a result of months of painstaking and detailed investigation work.

“Police staff have been executing search warrants across Auckland and the Waikato today, with support from the Armed Offenders Squad in Hamilton,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dunhill said.

4.5kg of methamphetamine was seized during a police operation across Auckland and Waikato.

“We have been working closely with our partners at Customs, as well as international agencies throughout the course of this year over the investigation.”

All six men, aged between 26 and 41, are expected in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

300 LSD tabs were located during Operation Banner across Auckland and Waikato.

Most charged face serious drugs offences including importing controlled drugs, possession for supply of methamphetamine and conspiring to import a class B controlled drug. Further arrests are likely.

Dunhill said police seized numerous devices for forensic investigation which would form part of the ongoing investigation into money laundering offences.

“The connection between money and drugs in the criminal environment remains of strong interest to police, as these organised criminal groups continue to profit off the misery that they are selling into communities,” he said.

“Their operations are far from innocent given the far-reaching impacts drugs have on the wider community, from health through to further criminal offences being carried out.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.