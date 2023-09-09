Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Meth chemist for notorious Kiwi drug cartel boss Xavier Valent comes clean

By
5 mins to read
Ten people arrested, $5 million of drugs seized in Operation Mystic. Video / Auckland City District Police

On the eve of his trial, a man has admitted he was the drug chemist who manufactured meth for a Kiwi cartel kingpin in a hidden shack in the Northland bush.

His guilty plea marks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand