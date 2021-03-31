Mermaids, cycling and mini-trains: Hawke's Bay's big Easter weekend of events

Ria the mermaid will be swimming in the Pania Reef tank at the National Aquarium in Napier this Easter. Photo / Rochelle Street

Easter festivities, cycle rides, train rides, and Hawke's Bay's very own mermaid - there are lots of events on across the weekend as the region tries to make up for last's years Easter spent in lockdown.

Mermaids aren't exactly the first thing that springs to mind when you think about Easter.

The National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier is bringing this magical creature to life over the long weekend with Ria the mermaid.

Ocean advocate and mermaid Ria Loveder will be slipping on her tail and swimming alongside pufferfish in the Pania Reef tank, raising awareness about the care and conservation of the ocean.

Ria Loveder said she has always been fascinated by the mythical creatures. Photo / Rochelle Street

Loveder has been fascinated by the mystical creatures ever since she was a little child and decided to embrace her passion for the ocean, buying her tail in November.

"There's something really beautiful about mermaids and the fact that they are these beings that are so connected to the ocean," she said.

"Being able to embody this mystical being that especially children find so magical - there is something wonderful about adding a little bit of magic to someone's day."

From Good Friday to Easter Monday the Aquarium will be hosting mermaid swims, a mermaid talk and a VIP experience.

The Aquarium also has plenty of other Easter-themed activities on including their Fin-tastic Egg Hunt.

Loveder said whilst she is swimming there will be a shark egg hunt, highlighting the fact that some sharks actually lay eggs.

These eggs are called mermaid purses.

What else is on this Easter in Hawke's Bay?

For those wanting more of a traditional Easter experience there are plenty of other events on for people to enjoy.

After missing out on last year's event Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy said they are looking forward to delivering The Big Easy on Saturday, April 3.

"The new loop circuit is going to be a great new option," Murphy said, "We should have 1500 people riding the course."

The Big Easy's start line in 2019. Photo / File

Starting and finishing at Church Road Winery the cycle route takes in approximately 37km of scenic Hawke's Bay sights.

The day of cycling will finish with a concert with local new soul funk band The Consoultants and The Automatic 80s.

Murphy said the Meeanee Speedway is holding the Peter Barry Stockcar Teams meet on Good Friday and Saturday evening too.

"Easter is always a busy time with visitors looking for a Hawkes Bay vacation," the event manager added.

Mangapapa Hotel is having their Easter Day Out on Sunday April 4, with games, goody bags and an egg hunt from 1pm to 3pm, along with other egg hunts across the region including Flaxmere Park.

It's also the last weekend of the season that Splash Planet will be open.

Hastings District Council is urging the public to attend the water park over Easter's long weekend with the chance to meet some of the Hawke's Bay Magpies and get a picture with the Ranfurly Shield.

And Keirunga Park Railway tracks and mini trains in Havelock North will be running all weekend.