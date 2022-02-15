Mental health patient's high risk of violence known before he killed

Coroner Brigitte Windley is holding an inquest into the murder of Glen Collins, a father of two, by David Charles Gilchrist, who had a long history of psychotic illness, in Upper Hutt in 2018.

The danger a mental health patient who suffered paranoid delusions posed to the community was well known before he killed a father of two, a coronial inquest has heard.

David Charles Gilchrist who had a long history of psychotic illness, including violent behaviour, was subject to a compulsory treatment order in the community and was off his anti-psychotic medication when he repeatedly stabbed Glen Collins to death in a frenzied attack in Upper Hutt on September 20, 2018.

The 45-year-old father-of-two suffered wounds to his back, neck, upper body, had a 14cm piece of the knife's blade imbedded in his spine and died at the scene.



Gilchrist, 36, fled but was later arrested and charged with murder at the house where Collins had let him stay. He had showered, shaved his moustache and disposed of the knife.

However, he was found not guilty by way of insanity in the High Court at Wellington in March 2019.

An inquest into Collins' death began before Coroner Brigitte Windley yesterday.

A Northland District Health Board (NDHB) staff member who treated Gilchrist told the hearing today a missing person report had been filed with police, but provisons under the Mental Health Act to have him recalled to hospital were not commenced.

It had earlier been revealed the officer assigned the missing person file was on leave, the file had not been reassigned and concerns about the state of Gilchrist's mental health and potential risk to others had not been made clear.

By failing to attend treatment at Whangarei Hospital, Gilchrist had breached a court order but the staff member said he was reluctant to initiate the process to have him taken into care.

"The plan of action for me at the time was for police to locate and present Mr Gilchrist for assessment."

A recall order had previously been used in 2016 when Gilchrist absconded.

Gilchrist had been stopped for speeding in Wellington on September 8 and was arrested for three petrol drive-offs the day before he killed Collins on September 19, but released on bail.

The officer who arrested Gilchrist called the NDHB but it went unanswered so contacted the Capital and Coast District Health Board (CCDHB).

Police only have the power to detain people if there is a reasonable belief they are suffering from a mental disorder and the officer didn't suspect he was at the time.

The NDHB staff member revealed Gilchrist, who suffered paranoid delusions, believed others could control his thoughts and had previously disappeared to avoid taking his medication, was an expert at masking his condition.

He detailed how they tried to protect the freedom of patients by imposing the least restrictive intervention, consistent with Ministry of Health and Human Rights Act guidelines.

Gilchrist had an extensive police history including serious assaults, using weapons and threatening members of the public with knives. He also served jail time in the United Kingdom for two armed robberies.

When questioned by Windley, however, the officer agreed it would have been possible to infer Gilchrist's mental health was deteriorating because of the time he had been off his medication and based on his past behaviour the risk he posed to the public was increasing.

Another NDHB staff member told the inquest after receiving information Gilchrist was in the Wellington area, on September 1, they had contacted the CCDHB to pass on documentation of his condition and treatment.

The CCDHB wouldn't accept the information, though, as Gilchrist didn't have an address in the area.

On Monday it was reported there had been insufficient liaison between the NDHB and police after Gilchrist was reported missing, and a number of inquiries that may have led to him being located earlier were not considered or completed.

The inquest continues.