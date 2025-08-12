Advertisement
Updated

Mental health nurse keeps licence after forming relationship with murderer

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The nurse met the man when he was her patient and an inmate at a prison where she was providing mental health therapy. Photo / NZME

A mental health nurse who had been counselling a murderer while he was in prison quit her job and then went on to personally visit him 67 times.

She then supported him in his pursuit of parole, and once he was released they began a relationship and moved in together.

Save