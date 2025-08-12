After his death, the Nursing Council was notified the former nurse may have breached her professional boundaries.
According to the council guidelines, sexual relationships with former patients can be inappropriate, particularly if the professional relationship involved emotional support or mental health counselling.
The council then pressed charges of professional misconduct, which were today heard by the Health Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal in Wellington.
‘A key factor for him being able to pursue parole’
The former nurse appeared at the hearing and accepted the charges, as well as an agreed summary of facts.
According to that summary, she had 17 one-on-one therapy sessions with the man who was jailed for life as a teenager.
When those sessions ended, she resigned from her role the same month.
There is no indication in the charges that the woman engaged in any inappropriate behaviour while she was working as a nurse and providing care to her patient.
However, over the next two months, she was made an approved contact for him to call and was approved to visit him in prison, which she did 67 times before he was released three years later.
Despite concerns being raised by the prison about a potential conflict of interest, she was approved for visitation, and there was no evidence that any effort was made to stop her visits.
The woman’s lawyer, Harry Waalkens, KC, said she was under considerable stress at the time, and noted that if someone from Corrections had highlighted the potential conflict of interest, she would have stopped.
Waalkens said this case differs from others in that there was no suggestion she had done anything improper while still acting as the man’s nurse, and outside of prison she had started as a support person and over time the relationship escalated.
“She made an error in judgment,” Waalkens said.
“There will certainly never, ever, be a repeat… She’s learnt a lot.”
Waalkens said if there had been a serious level of concern about the relationship, then it would have been reported to the Nursing Council at an earlier stage.
Today, the tribunal censured her, fined her $1000 and ordered that she, at her own expense, continue to engage in supervision from the council.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.