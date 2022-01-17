Men killed in South Island crashes named

The men killed in separate fatal South Island crashes yesterday have been named. Photo / Supplied

Indian national Sikander Pal Singh was killed after a crash with a truck on SH1 in Rolleston at about 7.20am.

He was driving a light truck at the time.

"Police's thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones," a spokesperson said.



They said police would be making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

Martin Charles Te-Au, of Wānaka, 39, died in a crash on SH6, just south of Wānaka Airport at about 4.20am.

A spokesperson said he died at the scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police also extended their thoughts and sympathies to his family.