The trio set about searching the living room, tipping furniture over looking for cash and drugs, and patting down the victim, before scouring the rest of the house.
As they left, they warned the victim not to call police otherwise they would return.
Fearful, he wasn’t going to call them, but his mother eventually convinced him to.
In court, Wharawhara and Witika were joined by the third defendant in the case but his sentencing was then adjourned to a later date.
Wharawhara also faced an additional charge of intentional damage after climbing a fence and sitting on a pole in the middle of the Spring Hill prison compound, while he was remanded in custody for the earlier offending. He kicked two CCTV cameras, causing just over $30,000 worth of damage.
‘Not a case of youthful ignorance’
Crown solicitor Kasey Dillon told Judge Clark that Wharawhara, 22, and Witika, 21, both had relevant criminal histories and it wasn’t “a one-off or a case of youthful ignorance”.
“They went to this house to find a very specific person. They knew where he lived but he wasn’t home. That was, perhaps, the saving grace.”
The aggravated robbery was highly co-ordinated and premeditated and their criminal histories should negate any youth discount, Dillon said.
Wharawhara’s counsel, Kerry Tustin, said the prison charge resulted on a day that he’d received some upsetting news about his grandfather.
She noted he had more face tattoos than he had a month earlier and urged the judge not to issue a sentencing “too crushing”.