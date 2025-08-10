Advertisement
Men disguised as Uber Eats drivers stage home invasion and assault

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

The fake Uber Eats delivery staff allegedly broke into an Auckland home. Photo / Uber Eats

A group of men pretending to be Uber Eats delivery staff allegedly broke into an South Auckland home and assaulted two people.

Police are investigating a forced entry into a Flat Bush home around 9.10pm on Sunday.

“Occupants at the address allege a group of males tried to gain entry

