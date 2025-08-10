The fake Uber Eats delivery staff allegedly broke into an Auckland home. Photo / Uber Eats

A group of men pretending to be Uber Eats delivery staff allegedly broke into an South Auckland home and assaulted two people.

Police are investigating a forced entry into a Flat Bush home around 9.10pm on Sunday.

“Occupants at the address allege a group of males tried to gain entry by posing as Uber Eats delivery drivers,” a police spokesperson said.

Two people at the address were punched and had their cell phones and a wallet stolen.