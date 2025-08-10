Home / New ZealandMen disguised as Uber Eats drivers stage home invasion and assaultBy Jaime LythMultimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·10 Aug, 2025 11:36 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditThe fake Uber Eats delivery staff allegedly broke into an Auckland home. Photo / Uber EatsThe fake Uber Eats delivery staff allegedly broke into an Auckland home. Photo / Uber EatsA group of men pretending to be Uber Eats delivery staff allegedly broke into an South Auckland home and assaulted two people.Police are investigating a forced entry into a Flat Bush home around 9.10pm on Sunday. “Occupants at the address allege a group of males tried to gain entry by posing as Uber Eats delivery drivers,” a police spokesperson said. Two people at the address were punched and had their cell phones and a wallet stolen. AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.The spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei. SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from New ZealandNew ZealandSouth Auckland school locked down after adults walk into grounds, parents told to stay awayPremiumEditorialEditorial: Never spurn the chance to rewrite the history books New ZealandMayoral candidate wants council to run a cannabis businessSponsoredFarm plastic recycling: Getting it right saves cows, cash, and the planetAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.