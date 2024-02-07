Why Waitangi Day talks are far from over, parents shocked over school bus safety concerns and Prince Harry touches down in the UK following the King’s cancer diagnosis in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Shoplifters entered a Hastings store mid-afternoon on Tuesday and hit a member of the public before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police responded to reports of shoplifting in Hastings on Waitangi Day at 2.45pm.

Three people filled shopping baskets at a store on Heretaunga St West and hit a member of the public with a bag as they fled the scene on Tuesday.

Shoplifters filled up baskets then fled the store on Heretaunga St in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police said they searched the area in the CBD for a vehicle but were unable to locate the culprits.

There were no serious injuries and help from an ambulance was declined by the member of the public.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police said.