“Once you get that right, we know that the learning happens from there.”

Mount Albert Grammar School headmaster Patrick Drumm said his school is seriously considering splitting into a middle and senior school.

MAGS hoped its historic transition – one of the first among public schools – could begin symbolically next year, with the full model evolving in subsequent years.

Drumm said the school’s new board had given its blessing to exploring the option, made up of a middle school with about 2000 students and a senior school with similar numbers.

Should MAGS make the transition, it would likely be watched by schools across Auckland that are also facing extreme pressure from growing student numbers.

South Auckland schools Papakura High School, Manurewa High School and Aorere College all told the Herald last week that they were over capacity in terms of student numbers and desperately awaiting new classrooms.

Papakura High principal Simon Craggs said his school had grown 30% in two years, while Manurewa High headmaster Pete Jones believed his school was at least 11 classrooms short.

Drumm said MAGS was also hard-pressed with new classrooms and buildings it had requested from the Ministry of Education seeming to “be a long, long way away”.

That had forced MAGS to find more efficient ways to use its existing facilities.

On a recent trip by Kiwi headmasters to Australia to visit some of that country’s biggest high schools, Drumm said he noticed the popularity of middle and senior schools.

The model not only helped to maximise facilities, like indoor sports courts, science labs and classrooms, by potentially having students attend during different hours, but could provide more growth opportunities, he said.

One example was introducing new middle school captains for Year 11 students.

“We tend to lean really heavily on our Year 13 prefects,” Drumm said.

“So we wanted to try to really look at how we can ... grow that leadership further down in the school.”

It could also provide the feeling of a smaller school community, while not losing the connection between the two groups of students, he said.

Staff could expect more opportunities as well, with the model likely leading to new middle and senior school headmaster positions.

The split wasn’t a bid for more government money, however, Drumm said.

Under current education policy, public schools receive a certain level of funding per student.

However, big schools often lose out on “add-on” funding.

For instance, schools with at least 1400 students could claim extra funding for one associate headmaster position.

But there was no extra funding for bigger schools, because they could only claim funding for one associate headmaster even if they exceeded 2800 students, Drumm said.

The same applied to other positions, with MAGS employing five full-time guidance staff, despite schools only being able to claim funding for a maximum of three.

Despite that, the move to split into two schools wouldn’t lead to more funding or the ministry treating the schools as separate from each other, Drumm said.

That meant the change would likely cost the school, rather than bring in more cash.

MAGS principal Patrick Drumm said changes to senior education, as proposed by Education Minister Erica Stanford (pictured), could also align and support a move into middle and senior schools. Photo / Dean Purcell

MAGS had more autonomy than some other schools because of its “significant international student programme”.

“Without that, we’re really dead in the water,” Drumm said.

This issue was not new for MAGS.

This year, it was among several popular Auckland state high schools that closed their doors entirely to out-of-zone families, saying there was no more space.

Drumm had also previously been vocal about the need for new schools in high-growth areas, stating in a past Herald article that it “should have happened 10 years ago”.

Potentially moving into a middle and senior school model was the next step in vigorously planning for how to grow into a mega-school in the best possible way, rather than “just letting it happen to us”, he said.

Ministry of Education North leader Isabel Evans said: “We are aware that Mount Albert Grammar School is in the initial stages of exploring options to redefine its school structure. We understand this is not a plan to create two separate schools.”

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald.