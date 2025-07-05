Hato Hone St John’s Gemma Cale with baby Leonard, John, Stella and Corné Fox. Photo / Supplied
When baby Leonard decided it was time to make his grand entrance into the world, no one was quite ready for it.
It was the middle of the night at the start of June and mum Corné Fox was only 37 weeks’ pregnant with her second child so assumedshe had a bit more time. Baby Leonard had other ideas.
“My waters broke at 9pm but the contractions didn’t intensify until a few hours later,” Corné Fox recalled.
Husband John called the couple’s midwife, Nelly Felix, who instructed the Swanson couple to head to the hospital and she would meet them there. Things, however, were moving faster than expected. Baby Leonard was in a hurry.
She may have slept through all the commotion but as soon as she met her baby brother the following day, Stella was smitten.
“She adores him and has introduced him to all her teddies,” her dad said.
Gemma Cale, the ‘baby magnet’
Leonard was the Fox family’s second child and he was Gemma Cale’s 19th delivery over the phone - an impressive number that has earned her the nickname of “baby magnet” at Hato Hato St John.
Based at the Integrated Operations Centre in Auckland, Cale is a proud member of the Hato Hone St John Stork Club - a special club is for those call handlers who have aided in the delivery of a baby over the phone.
Cale, 30, has worked for Hato Hone St John for almost 10 years.
She started off in Telecare monitoring medical alarms, then made the move into communications three years ago.
Once they settled back at home as a family of four, John and Corné decided to get in touch with Gemma to thank her for helping them deliver their baby boy. In an email to the call handler, they included photos of Leonard.
“I got some lovely photos of them all - which is a first for me.
“I have never seen any of the babies that I have helped deliver before, so their email really made my day… and moved me to tears,” she said.
At the start of July, Cale got to meet baby Leonard and the family she helped grow - a moment she said has definitely marked her.
“Most of the calls that come into our centre are not happy ones. A lot of the time we are with someone in their last minutes on Earth. To be there in someone’s first minutes of life is really special,” Cale said.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.