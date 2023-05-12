Maiden is one of the six finalists in Napier City Council's Next Top Dog Model competition. Photo / Supplied

The search is on to find Napier’s new diamond in the ruff.

Six wannabe canine supermodels will battle it out for the title of Napier’s Next Top Dog Model, with the public ultimately deciding who takes the biscuit.

The competition, which has been initiated by Napier City Council on its Facebook page, will see the winner receive a modelling shoot, prize pack and free dog registration for 2023.

It’s all part of a drive by the council to encourage dog registration. The pampered pooch who wins will appear on billboards reminding people to register their dog by July 1.

“Dog registration is really important because it means we can get lost dogs back to their homes, make sure any dogs causing issues in public spaces can be managed safely, and ensure we’re providing good services and facilities for dog owners and their furry friends,” said Lance Titter, executive director of city services.

Last year, skateboard-riding rescue schnauzer Murphy took out the top prize, and this year’s competition introduces candidates with just as much flair:

People pleaser Rusty passed his therapy dog tests with flying colours. Photo / Supplied.

Rusty (Jack Russell) went to live with his current owner about 18 months ago after the death of his original owner, a neighbour. It was a foster situation at first but now he’s become a permanent part of the family. The sociable people pleaser is a trained Pets for Therapy dog after passing his tests with flying colours, and he visits Elwood House-Hospital every week to spend time with residents there.

Gentle giant Hank is popular with Napier locals. Photo / Supplied

Hank (Neapolitan mastiff) is a 65kg gentle giant, another social butterfly and a bit of an attention seeker. He goes into Napier every week and is often invited into shops for pats. His favourite toys are his rope and a squeaky pig toy.

Trickster Bentley is ready for action. Photo / Supplied.

Trickster Bentley (part mop/part muppet) loves chasing balls and toys. He knows a few tricks like roll over, beg and high five. He comes from a large family that includes cats, a golden retriever, horses and humans, and is described as a smart chap who’s a little bit spoilt.

Maiden sometimes likes to pounce around like a cat. Photo / Supplied

Maiden (bulldog) is said to have so much energy that she often likes to pounce around like a cat. Unlike some pets, the loveable prancer also loves taking baths. While she comes from a long line of bulldogs, she’s pretty rare with a distinctive black coat. Both her parents are chocolate brown.

Bella poses for her close-up. Photo / Supplied

Sass queen Bella (spitz) takes the nickname of Princess but is described as the “sweetest girl” when she gets to know you. Brunch, walks and shopping with her owner are all on the cards during a typical week. She’s only recently arrived in Napier having spent most of her life in Sydney. She loves people-watching and chilling.

Ex-race dog Bubbles is the queen of soft furnishings. Photo / Supplied

Bubbles (greyhound) is said to be the queen of all soft furnishings and even has her own bedroom (which she kindly shares with her human as an office). She was rescued from the racing industry and arrived at her new home having never set foot in a house. Now she’s described as being like a big cat, lounging around sleeping all day and looking for snuggles on the couch.

Voting runs from Saturday, May 13, until the end of Tuesday, May 16, via Napier City Council’s Facebook page.