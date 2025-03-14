It’s hoped the early detection by the dogs will find cancer while it’s still treatable and reduce the number of deaths from the disease.
Pauline Blomfield, K9MD’s chief executive and founder, said the organisation is working with medical specialists completing rigorous trials.
“Once completed, research papers will be completed for publication to show the scientific process and results, thereby giving confidence to the medical sector.”
Hunter, a German shepherd from New Zealand’s Heisenberg Kennels, is already successfully detecting ovarian cancer at low concentrations.
Labrador workmate Hogan was gifted to K9MD after Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, visited the charitable trust and was touched by their work.
“It’s not something we normally do but gifting them a dog was the least we could do for their amazing work in cancer research and detection,” Southall said.
Professor Sarah Young, Dean of Science at Auckland University, said the dogs can sniff out cancer cells because the disease leaves behind distinct odours.
“Like many other diseases, cancers leave specific traces, or odour signatures, in a person’s body and bodily secretions. Cancer cells, or healthy cells affected by cancer, produce and release specific odour signatures, which K9MD dogs are trained to pick up on,” Young said.
K9MD’s dog team is able to process around 300 samples a week, with early trials showing an accuracy detection rate of 96% to 100%.
Young said the goal was to have K9MD dogs working in labs on the early detection of cancers, in conjunction with further traditional testing.