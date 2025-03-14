At night they go home to their families, but in the morning trainers from K9MD collect the pair, and other highly skilled and hard-working dogs, and put them to their life-saving work.

The dogs at K9MD already have a proven track record of sniffing out prostate and bowel cancers, and more recently have been trained to detect ovarian cancer.

Trainers look for dogs who are high energy, with a high work drive – attributes Hogan and Hunter both have.

Hogan (left) and Hunter are helping fight ovarian cancer with their early detection of cancer in urine samples.

Urine samples collected from women with and without cancer are used to train the dogs and hone their skills.

It’s hoped the early detection by the dogs will find cancer while it’s still treatable and reduce the number of deaths from the disease.

Pauline Blomfield, K9MD’s chief executive and founder, said the organisation is working with medical specialists completing rigorous trials.

“Once completed, research papers will be completed for publication to show the scientific process and results, thereby giving confidence to the medical sector.”

Hunter, a German shepherd from New Zealand’s Heisenberg Kennels, is already successfully detecting ovarian cancer at low concentrations.

Labrador workmate Hogan was gifted to K9MD after Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, visited the charitable trust and was touched by their work.

“It’s not something we normally do but gifting them a dog was the least we could do for their amazing work in cancer research and detection,” Southall said.

Professor Sarah Young, Dean of Science at Auckland University, said the dogs can sniff out cancer cells because the disease leaves behind distinct odours.

“Like many other diseases, cancers leave specific traces, or odour signatures, in a person’s body and bodily secretions. Cancer cells, or healthy cells affected by cancer, produce and release specific odour signatures, which K9MD dogs are trained to pick up on,” Young said.

K9MD’s dog team is able to process around 300 samples a week, with early trials showing an accuracy detection rate of 96% to 100%.

NZ Police recognised Hogan's superior sniffing skills and gifted him to K9MD as a puppy.

Young said the goal was to have K9MD dogs working in labs on the early detection of cancers, in conjunction with further traditional testing.

A recent $183,000 grant from the Royal Canin Foundation means K9MD can continue its research into early non-invasive diagnostic tests.

The ongoing support from Royal Canin would fund the expansion of the ovarian cancer trials.

This is regarded as crucial given New Zealand has one of the highest rates of cancer in the world.

Hunter is already a successful ovarian cancer detector and one of the poster dogs for K9MD.

“Every 48 hours, one woman will die from ovarian cancer in New Zealand,” Blomfield said.

The new funding will allow K9MD to recruit more nurses across the country to collect urine samples needed for the dogs' training.

