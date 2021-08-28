Meet Arnold, the Specialist Search Cat - New Zealand Police's newest recruit

You will have heard about our Police Dog Section, but have you heard the whiskers about our Secret Cat Division? Video / North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police

Attention Aucklanders, there's a new pawlice officer in town.

New Zealand Police has released a video on social media introducing Arnold, the newest recruit to the top secret cat division.

Judging by the footage, officer Arnold is not to be messed with, as he shows off his impeccable skills and technique.

Arnold goes through daily training and is a specialist in catching criminals in the act.

Attention purr-petrators: there's a new cat cop in town. Photo / Facebook

"You will have heard about our Police Dog Section, but have you heard the whiskers about our Secret Cat Division?" police posted on Facebook, alongside the video.

"For the cat lovers out there, meet Arnold – our Specialist Search Cat and latest recruit.

Arnold's trainer (whose identity we have to keep top-secret) has trained him to do all kinds of special tricks – he can even jump through hoops!

Call the pawlice. Photo / Facebook

"We hope his training video helps spread a bit of cheer and leaves you and your family feline a little better this lockdown (and yes, this was filmed before alert level 4). Stay tuned for Arnold's next adventure over the coming weeks."

The video, posted on Thursday, has been viewed more than 100,000 times and Facebook users appreciated the insight into the top secret cat cop division.

"You gotta be kitten me, it was easy! Hidden in them cattails, was a purr-petrator who was completely cat-atonic. Arnold paw-rested him, and the rest was hiss-tory," one person, with clear talent for puns, commented.

Other people pointed out how rare it is to get a cat so well-trained.

"I can't even get my cat to come to me. Must be a special breed to be able to train it. My Garfield specialists in sleeping and eating and occasionally bringing in a lizard or mouse," one person said.