Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Medical treatment abroad leads to eviction, $6000 rent debt for social housing tenant

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A social housing tenant who left New Zealand for medical treatment overseas has lost the home after falling behind in rent, which increased sharply when his family moved in to the property. Photo / 123RF

A social housing tenant who left New Zealand for medical treatment overseas has lost the home after falling behind in rent, which increased sharply when his family moved in to the property. Photo / 123RF

A social housing tenant has lost his home after falling behind in rent while he was overseas receiving medical treatment.

Now, he now must pay more than $6000 owed to the landlord and his family, who moved in during his absence, has to move out.

The tenant, whose name

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save