The coalition Government previously lifted places by 25 in August. Along with an increase of 50 by the previous Labour-led Government in 2023, the two medical schools will be able to train a total of 639 doctors a year from 2026.

The increase of 25 places does not go as far as the two universities had wanted. Auckland and Otago universities commissioned a report from PwC last year which showed they had capacity to train up to 714 doctors a year by 2026, and 889 a year by 2027.

The National Party also wants to build a third medical school at Waikato University, which would increase medical school places by 120 a year.

But it has faced resistance from coalition partner Act over the proposal. Leader David Seymour questioned the costings in a draft business case for a Waikato medical school which was produced last year.

Brown said today the Government was increasing the number of trainee GPs from next year to give New Zealanders better access to healthcare in their communities.

Funding of $23.3 million over four years would allow 50 New Zealand trainees a year to train mostly with GP providers rather than in hospitals.

“Talented graduate doctors who have an interest in primary care will be given an early opportunity to pursue that interest, working in communities right across the country,” Brown said.

The primary care sector is plagued by shortages, which sector leaders partly blame on an outdated funding model. Brown said yesterday that work on GPs’ capitation funding model was ongoing.

The funding gap has contributed to a crisis in general practice which has led to long waits to see a GP, more clinics closing their books to new enrolments, and more patients turning up at emergency departments with preventable illnesses.

Brown also announced a series of changes yesterday targeted at improving access to general practice: a new 24/7 telehealth service; incentives for practices to hire nurse graduates; 100 more placements for internationally-trained doctors to work in primary care; and a $285m uplift in funding for practices which fulfil criteria such as opening their books to new patients or lift immunisation rates.

