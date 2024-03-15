The Block NZ host Mark Richardson.

MediaWorks is investigating the alleged hacking of data belonging to more than 2.4 million people - including phone numbers, email addresses and even the way they voted on shows such as The Block over a number of years.

The alleged stolen data is being offered for sale on the dark web.

A MediaWorks spokeswoman said today: “On Friday MediaWorks became aware of claims that it had been impacted by a cyber security incident. MediaWorks takes data security seriously and our technology team is investigating this potential incident with the support of external experts.”

The alleged hacker claims to have data from 2.461 million NZ citizens. They claim to have, amongst other information, names, home addresses, mobile numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, home phone numbers, user postal codes, user genders, and user IDs.

They also claim to have private information, including some questionnaire answers, and citizens’ videos and music materials.

Among examples of the alleged data hacked is our people voted on The Block between 2017 and 2020. MediaWorks owned and operated the Three television brand before Discovery took ownership later in 2020.

The hacker is trying to sell the data.

A partial screengrab of the alleged hacker's attempts to sell private information.

A separate screengrab of information reveals a page of people’s names, postal addresses, email addresses and phone numbers - and how they responded to a recent question on a MediaWorks radio station about which Dragon concert they’d like to attend in 2024.

Police and the Privacy Commissioner have been approached for comment.

The Block contestants from an earlier season with hosts Shannon Ryan and Mark Richardson.

MORE TO COME