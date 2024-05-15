Gisborne medallists from the Gisborne Junior Gymnastics Competition are, back (from left): India Gill, Aria Thorpe, Zara Green, Lea O'Reilly, Catalina Camero, Amarah Cameron. MIDDLE: Ayla Jarden, Grace Ross, Terina Wilson, Sage Thorpe, Elenor Snodgrass, Sage Alexander, India Forde and Vivienne Green. Front: Willow McArley, Ayla Turnwald, Lenore Blake, Iris Brockob, Lexi McArthur and Emmie Fitzharris-Stevens. Photo / Liam Clayton�

Gisborne medallists from the Gisborne Junior Gymnastics Competition are, back (from left): India Gill, Aria Thorpe, Zara Green, Lea O'Reilly, Catalina Camero, Amarah Cameron. MIDDLE: Ayla Jarden, Grace Ross, Terina Wilson, Sage Thorpe, Elenor Snodgrass, Sage Alexander, India Forde and Vivienne Green. Front: Willow McArley, Ayla Turnwald, Lenore Blake, Iris Brockob, Lexi McArthur and Emmie Fitzharris-Stevens. Photo / Liam Clayton�

GYMNASTICS

Seventy gymnasts from Gisborne, Napier and Hastings showcased their routines to judges at the Gisborne Junior Gymnastics Competition.

It had been three years since Gisborne Gymnastics Club last hosted the competition.

Highest overall score for the competition, held at the Stihl Sports Centre on May 4, went to Step 1 gymnast Lexie MacArthur, of Gisborne. She scored 54.850 points and won the Step 1 all-around competition.

Results –

Step 1 “over” division –

Lexie MacArthur: 1st overall; 1st on vault, uneven bars and floor, 5th on balance beam.

Willow McArley: 3rd overall; 2nd on vault and uneven bars, 6th on beam and 8th on floor.

Aurelia Ryan: 5th overall; 3rd on uneven bars and 3rd-equal on floor.

Grace Ross: 6th overall; 3rd on beam, 5th on vault.

Summer Wright: 7th overall; 5th on floor, 7th on uneven bars and beam.

Ayla Turnwald: 8th-equal overall; 4th on uneven bars, 7th on vault.

Ayla Jarden: 8th-equal overall; 4th on vault, 6th on floor, 8th on uneven bars.

Iris Brockob: 2nd on vault.

Lenore Blake: 6th on uneven bars, 7th on beam.

Step 1 “under” division –

Vivienne Green: 1st overall; 1st on vault, uneven bars and floor, 3rd on beam.

Indyannah Gallagher: 2nd overall; 1st on beam, 2nd on vault, uneven bars and floor.

Step 1 team results –

Gisborne 1 (Ayla Turnwald, Lexie MacArthur, Summer Wright, Willow McArley): gold.

Gisborne 2 (Aurelia Ryan, Ayla Jarden, Grace Ross, Iris Brockob): bronze.

Step 2 “over” division –

India Forde: 1st overall; 1st on beam and floor, 3rd on uneven bars, 8th-equal on vault.

Sage Alexander: 2nd overall; 1st on vault, 5th on uneven bars and floor, 6th on beam.

Elenor Snodgrass: 7th overall; 2nd on uneven bars, 4th-equal on vault, 8th on floor.

Emmie Fitzharris-Stevens: 8th overall; 6th on vault and floor, 8th on beam.

Zara Green: 4th on vault, 6th on uneven bars.

Step 2 team results –

Gisborne 1 (Elenor Snodgrass, Emmie Fitzharris-Stevens, India Forde, Sage Alexander): gold.

Step 3 “under” division –

Sage Thorpe: 1st overall; 1st on vault, uneven bars and 1st-equal on beam, 3rd-equal on floor.

Step 3 “over” division –

Terina Wilson: 1st overall; 1st on vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.

Step 4 “under” division –

India Gill: 1st overall; 1st on vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.

Step 4 “over” division –

Catalina Camero: 1st overall; 1st on beam, 2nd on uneven bars, 3rd on vault and floor.

Lea O’Reilly: 3rd overall; 1st on uneven bars, 4th on vault and floor, 6th on beam.

Step 4 team results –

Gisborne 1 (Catalina Camero, India Gill, Lea O’Reilly): gold.

Step 5 “under” division –

Amarah Cameron: 3rd overall; 2nd on vault and beam, 3rd on floor, 4th on uneven bars.

Step 6 “under” division –

2nd overall Aria Thorpe: 2nd overall; 2nd on vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.