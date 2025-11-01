Three Alliance Meatworks slaughtermen were sacked after filming themselves drinking at work. They argued the beer cans were full of soft drink, but the employer didn't buy the argument. Photo/123RF
“Work breakdowns … cheers fellas”.
That was the caption that accompanied a Snapchat video showing three meathouse workers knocking back pre-mixed cans of whisky and dry ginger ale while waiting for some machinery at the plant to be repaired.
The video resulted in the men losing their jobs as thecompany has a strict policy of no drinking on the job.
Now, the case has ended up in the Employment Relations Authority after the men claimed they were joking around and only really drinking soft drink and were unfairly dismissed.
Connor Te Kooro, Blake McCorkindale and Izaea Hubbard were meatworkers at the Alliance Group’s Lorneville Plant in Southland.
The trio, plus another worker, were dismissed for serious misconduct in March 2023 over allegations of drinking alcohol at work.
But, neither their employer nor the ERA swallowed their argument they were bored, found some used pre-mix drink cans, filled them with soft drink, then filmed themselves mimicking a “shotgun” drinking method.
The fact their actions were filmed and “accidentally appeared online” was an aggravating factor and an argument more likely to be rejected than accepted by a reasonable employer, ERA member Andrew Dallas said in a recently released decision.
He said while a “boots and braces” approach may have seen the cans, and the video forensically examined neither, in his view, was necessary to meet the test of justification as required under the law.
Dallas said while Alliance could have arrived at a different outcome for McCorkindale given his “clean” disciplinary record, all were dismissed based on the range of possible responses to established serious misconduct.
Efforts have been made to reach the three men for comment via the lawyer who represented them.
Alliance declined to comment.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.