Meat workers lose unfair dismissal case over drinking video at Alliance Lorneville plant in Southland

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
Three Alliance Meatworks slaughtermen were sacked after filming themselves drinking at work. They argued the beer cans were full of soft drink, but the employer didn't buy the argument. Photo/123RF

“Work breakdowns … cheers fellas”.

That was the caption that accompanied a Snapchat video showing three meathouse workers knocking back pre-mixed cans of whisky and dry ginger ale while waiting for some machinery at the plant to be repaired.

The video resulted in the men losing their jobs as the

