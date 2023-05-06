Health authorities are encouraging people to get vaccinated against measles this weekend.

Pop-up vaccination clinics have been set up in South and West Auckland this weekend following a measles outbreak at an Albany school this week.

Health authorities are strongly encouraging everyone who has not received the MMR vaccine to get themselves and their families immunised this weekend at their local participating pharmacy or at one of the pop-up clinics.

The drive to get more people immunised follows two cases of the highly infectious disease at Albany Senior High School this week.

Two days ago, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand confirmed the source of the infection was someone who travelled overseas recently.

Albany Senior High School, where an outbreak of measles occurred this week.

Teachers at the school are having blood tests to check immunity so they can return to teaching in person when the school goes back.

“Having enough staff who are immune and not in quarantine will be key to the school’s decision about whether to open on Monday,” Te Whata Ora said in a statement.

Auckland-based Māori paediatrician Dr Owen Sinclair told the Herald this week that that current vaccination rates were “as low as has ever been recorded”.

“Measles is a highly infectious illness and can make people very unwell. It spreads very easily amongst people who have not had measles before, or who have not been immunised,” said Selah Hart, deputy chief executive of public and population health for Te Aka Whai Ora.

“Babies and young children are particularly at risk, and one of the best ways you can protect them is by ensuring the whānau around them are vaccinated.”

Dr Sinclair said between one and three children per thousand who get measles will die.

The measles vaccine is free for most people in New Zealand.

“The last outbreak we had was 2019 and there were 2000 cases. It was just by luck, really, that we didn’t have anyone die,” he said.

The MMR vaccine is included in the national childhood immunisations schedule, so most children should receive it at 12 months and 15 months of age.

For people who have missed out on the MMR immunisation, it’s free for everyone under 18 years old, no matter what their visa or citizenship status is. This includes visitors to New Zealand.

For people over 18 years old, the vaccine is free if you’re a permanent citizen or resident, or eligible for free healthcare in New Zealand.

The health advice is if you are not sure that you’ve had two doses, play it safe and get vaccinated. There are no safety concerns with having an extra dose.

“We will continue to see measles cases coming into Aotearoa, which is why it’s so important for you, your tamariki and your whānau to be immunised. The vaccine is safe, free and effective,” said Selah.

While the health authorities are particularly encouraging uptake of the MMR vaccination this weekend, whooping cough, flu and the new Covid-19 bivalent vaccines will also be available at pop-up clinics and participating pharmacies in preparation for winter.

People can also book in at their GP, practice nurse or local health provider.

To find out more about vaccination providers in your area (including participating pharmacies), visit: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/.

The pop-up clinics and opening hours are:

Saturday

Te Whānau O Waipareira at Whānau House, 6/8 Pioneer Street, Henderson

Health West at Youth Health Hub, 49 Lincoln Road, Henderson until 3pm

Whānau Ora Community Clinic, 258 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe until 4pm

Pasefika Family Health Group at St Anne’s Catholic Parish, 126 Russell Rd Manurewa until 2pm

Sunday