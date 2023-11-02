The 13th measles case this year has been confirmed in Taranaki and follows a nationwide health alert after cases spread from a Northlander last month. Photo / DermNetNZ.org

The 13th measles case this year has today been confirmed in Taranaki, coming after a nationwide health alert after cases spread from a Northlander last month.

There are a “limited” number of locations of interest connected to the new case in Taranaki.

The person infected had just returned to New Zealand from abroad.

The National Public Health Service (NPHS) has begun contact tracing and investigating the case.

Any possible locations of interest will be posted on Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s website “as soon as possible”.

NPHS interim clinical lead William Rainger said: “The first symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery pink eyes. This is followed by a blotchy rash a few days later.

“If you are not immune, or not sure if you’re immune, call your doctor or healthcare provider for advice on getting vaccinated,” Rainger said.

Measles is highly contagious and can be a very serious illness. It can affect adults as well as children who are not immunised.

People are considered immune to measles if they have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles previously, or lived in New Zealand before 1969.

“The NPHS has been working to identify and follow up people who may have come into contact with the individual during their journey returning from overseas to Taranaki,” Rainger said.

“Measles is very infectious, so it’s important that if people think they might have measles, please phone your family doctor or GP for advice first. This is to limit the risk of the virus being spread to other people. You can also call Healthline for free anytime on 0800 611 116.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.