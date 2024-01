Hato Hone St John was notified at 11.50am today.

A person has been taken to hospital after falling off the boulders at McLaren Falls near Tauranga, Hato Hone St John says.

A spokeswoman said the person had sustained minor injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it assisted St John.