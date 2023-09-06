The McDonald’s Rolleston restaurant manager has just been awarded a Ray Croc Award.

The McDonald’s Rolleston restaurant manager has just been awarded a Ray Croc Award.

When Kerri Vickery started at McDonald’s 15 years ago she never thought she’d be one of the top managers in the world.

The McDonald’s Rolleston restaurant manager has just been awarded a Ray Croc Award, something only the top one per cent of managers in the world receive.

The Award recognises managers who lead by example through their actions and behaviours and achieve superior business results.

Vickery started as a crew member at McDonald’s Hillmorton as a mum with a 10-month-old.

“I started working at McDonald’s after I had my daughter because I needed some income and it worked around family,” Vickery said.

Her daughter Hannah, 16, now works at the Rolleston branch.

Vickery joined Rolleston McDonald’s as assistant manager when it opened in 2013.

McDonald's Rolleston manager Kerri Vickery. Photo / DANIEL ALVEY

Franchisee Dave Whalley held a dinner for senior managers under the guise that someone else was getting an award, keeping Vickery’s accomplishment a secret.

“After dinner, he announced to everyone the big award and I cried,” Vickery said.

Whalley said Vickery has done exceptionally well.

“Being a restaurant manager is not a nine-to-five job.”

The award is not the first accolade she has received. Vickery has been the restaurant manager since 2019 and in that time has been restaurant manager of the year in New Zealand twice.

In the last 12 months, the Rolleston branch has won New Zealand McDonald’s branch of the year, and Whalley has won franchisee of the year.

Vickery said to be a good manager you have to have empathy and be willing listen to the staff.

The next step up the ranks she is aiming for is to be a franchisee of a branch.

Originally published by Starnews.co.nz