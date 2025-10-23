The proposed Wānaka McDonald’s would be the town’s first.
Months after being rebuffed by overwhelming local opposition, McDonald’s is taking another shot at opening in Wānaka, this time seeking to skirt community submissions.
The fast-food giant has lodged a new resource consent application with the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to build a single-storey, 450sqm restaurant on Sir Tim Wallis Drive, in Wānaka’s rapidly expanding Three Parks commercial area.
Its previous submission, declined by commissioners in February, was on the Wānaka–Luggate Highway, near Mt Iron.
Planning documents, submitted on October 16, detail a proposed 24-hour McDonald’s featuring dual drive-through lanes, a children’s play area and 21 car parks. The restaurant would seat 75 diners inside and employ about 40 to 50 staff.
According to the planning report, the dual-lane drive-through and carpark design would prevent queuing on Sir Tim Wallis Drive, while pedestrian crossings, footpaths and bike racks are included to encourage safe access.
Lighting, noise and stormwater systems have been designed to meet council standards, with assessments finding “less than minor” effects on amenity and traffic.
The consent application, prepared by planning firm Barker & Associates, seeks a non-notified approval, meaning the public will not be invited to submit feedback.
The report argues that the development fits within the Business Mixed Use zoning and that any potential effects can be appropriately managed.
It also highlights potential benefits, including new jobs, 24-hour food options, and increased “passive surveillance” from lighting and activity on the site.
McDonald’s New Zealand spokesman Simon Kenny confirmed to the Herald that the new application had been lodged.
“As previously stated, our intention remains to open a restaurant in Wānaka. A number of alternative sites presented themselves following the hearing on the Mt Iron resource consent.
“We have now lodged a resource consent application for a site in Three Parks, zoned Business Mixed Use. We will now work through the consent process with council. Subject to consent approval, we will then confirm a planned opening date.”
In February, commissioners declined consent for a proposed 455sq m McDonald’s with a drive-through on the Wānaka–Luggate Highway.
That proposal drew 367 public submissions, with the vast majority opposing it, citing concerns about litter, traffic, visual impact and the preservation of Wānaka’s natural landscape.