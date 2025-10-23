If approved, it would be Wānaka’s first McDonald’s.

The site is owned by Willowridge Developments, positioned beside the BP service station and near Mitre 10 Mega, with a retirement village currently under construction to the west.

The building design features schist, wood and dark metal cladding to “complement the surrounding commercial environment”, with extensive glazing and landscaped frontage.

A 6m illuminated golden arches sign and smaller wall-mounted sign are proposed, replacing the typical McDonald’s tall pylon sign to better fit the local streetscape.

The fast food giant is taking a second stab at getting established in Wānaka. Photo / George Heard

According to the planning report, the dual-lane drive-through and carpark design would prevent queuing on Sir Tim Wallis Drive, while pedestrian crossings, footpaths and bike racks are included to encourage safe access.

Lighting, noise and stormwater systems have been designed to meet council standards, with assessments finding “less than minor” effects on amenity and traffic.

The consent application, prepared by planning firm Barker & Associates, seeks a non-notified approval, meaning the public will not be invited to submit feedback.

The report argues that the development fits within the Business Mixed Use zoning and that any potential effects can be appropriately managed.

It also highlights potential benefits, including new jobs, 24-hour food options, and increased “passive surveillance” from lighting and activity on the site.

Concept design of the proposed McDonald’s on Sir Tim Wallis Drive in Wānaka’s Three Parks area.

McDonald’s New Zealand spokesman Simon Kenny confirmed to the Herald that the new application had been lodged.

“As previously stated, our intention remains to open a restaurant in Wānaka. A number of alternative sites presented themselves following the hearing on the Mt Iron resource consent.

“We have now lodged a resource consent application for a site in Three Parks, zoned Business Mixed Use. We will now work through the consent process with council. Subject to consent approval, we will then confirm a planned opening date.”

In February, commissioners declined consent for a proposed 455sq m McDonald’s with a drive-through on the Wānaka–Luggate Highway.

That proposal drew 367 public submissions, with the vast majority opposing it, citing concerns about litter, traffic, visual impact and the preservation of Wānaka’s natural landscape.

At the time, Kenny said McDonald’s remained committed to opening a restaurant in the town and was considering its options, including an appeal.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.