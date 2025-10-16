As he left he said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the outcome.
He said the meeting would resume at 9am today.
Afterwards, Paniora said it was disappointing the mayor’s attempt to challenge the election process had “cast a big cloud over the community” just as they were about to celebrate the final results.
“However, what was awesome was Dale Ofsoske saying he will declare the results, regardless of what happens when we come back to the meeting.”
She believed the complaint was a distraction from the final result, which could swing away from Jepson’s chosen successor, Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen, once the district’s roughly 500 special votes were counted.
Currently, Larsen had a lead of only five votes over his nearest rival, iwi leader Snow Tane. Just 31 votes separate Larsen, Tane and two-time former mayor Jason Smith.
Councillor Eryn Wilson-Collins, of Dargaville, said it had become clear during the meeting that there were two ways of making a complaint about an election – a recount or a judicial inquiry – and the mayor was not following either.
She said councillors were being asked to follow a process that wasn’t going to get anywhere and could lead to legal costs for ratepayers.
Meanwhile, Linnell was not sure if he would be back on Friday.
“I think I’ve done my bit. This is my first protest and I’m 76 years old.”
It was also the first time he had worn his father’s RNZAF blazer.
“I put it on today because he put his life on the life for democracy.”