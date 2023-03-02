Mayor Wayne Brown tells journalist: ‘Don’t f***ing come and talk to me’

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown launched a diatribe against a journalist yesterday after he was questioned on the council’s proposal to cut arts funding. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown launched a diatribe against a journalist yesterday after he was questioned on the council’s proposal to cut arts funding.

“Don’t f***ing come and talk to me,” Brown said to Spinoff journalist Sam Brooks.

“Write a submission and make it clear that you value it [arts funding],” he said.

The encounter came after Brown made a speech defending the proposal to cut council’s contestable funds for cultural events and the arts at the Auckland Art Gallery on Tuesday evening.

“It’s important to note that all community sectors that receive council funding are under review, not just the arts,” Brown said.

“Early childhood centres, Citizens Advice Bureau, and other community sectors face potential cuts under the current draft proposal.

“The arts are not exempt from this review process; they are not ‘sacred cows’ outside the annual budget consultation process,” he said.

“Like all other sectors, they must participate in the current public process.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told 1News: “A young man interrupted the mayor mid-conversation to question him about potential cuts to council arts funding.

“The young man proceeded to aggressively question the mayor about the proposed council budget, to which he was directed to make a submission.”

The spokesperson also said Brooks did not tell the mayor he was from The Spinoff.

The Spinoff reported that Brooks had introduced himself as a writer for the publication.

“At no time did he reveal he was a journalist from The Spinoff, instead introducing himself as a writer,” the mayor’s spokesperson said.

The Herald questioned the mayor about whether it would be appropriate for him to speak to any member of the public in such a way. He did not respond by deadline.

Brown’s latest remarks come after previous comments he has made criticising the media and being short with journalists.







