Arborists are on site to remove the fallen pōhutukawa tree on the Mauao base track. Photo / Tauranga City Council

A large pōhutukawa tree has fallen on the oceanside part of the Mauao base track.

The 100-year-old tree is completely blocking the track and the area has been cordoned off, Tauranga City Council said in a social media post on Thursday night.

“For those wanting to walk around the track you can’t complete a full loop and will need to walk from Pilot Bay to the fallen tree and back again.”

Arborists were on site to remove the tree on the oceanside near the campground.

The council hoped all work would be completed by lunchtime, and said people would not be able to walk the full track until work was complete.

