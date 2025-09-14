Advertisement
New Zealand

Mau rākau classes surge in Hawke’s Bay as more wāhine take up taiaha

RNZ
5 mins to read

Mau rākau lessons with taiaha taking place at Karamū High School. Photo / RNZ, Alexa Cook

By Alexa Cook of RNZ

Classes in mau rākau, traditional Māori martial arts, in Hawke’s Bay are seeing a surge in demand with numbers more than tripling in the past year, especially for wāhine.

Established by Mongrel Mob life member Johnny Nepe Apatu, about 150 Māori

