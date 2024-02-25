Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Matt Heath: Are rats really that bad?

Matt Heath
By
4 mins to read
Rats are big news in New Zealand at the moment, writes Matt Heath.

Rats are big news in New Zealand at the moment, writes Matt Heath.

OPINION

Rats are big news in New Zealand at the moment. Countdown Dunedin South is closed, thanks to the rodents.

More than 20 rats have been captured there since February 10. New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand