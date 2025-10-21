Advertisement
Mathew David Linch jailed for strangling, assaulting Nelson woman over rent dispute

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
An argument over unpaid rent turned violent, leaving a woman with injuries after she was hit then strangled by Mathew Linch. He has now been sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Photo / 123rf

A woman was hit over the head and strangled after an argument over unpaid rent turned violent.

Mathew David Linch then threatened to burn down her house in a quiet rural valley north of Nelson.

The 42-year-old has now been sent to prison on charges that arose from those events

