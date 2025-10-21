He was also convicted on a shoplifting charge that followed Linch driving into a petrol station in Timaru on the afternoon of September 8 last year, filling his car with $80 worth of petrol and then driving off without paying.
A fight over rent money
Police said Linch and the woman had known each other for about two years and had lived at the rural address, but on the evening of March 11, 2024, an argument began over Linch’s refusal to pay his portion of the rent.
Linch became enraged and hit the woman multiple times on her head, police said.
The fight continued into the kitchen where Linch approached the woman from behind and put his hands around her neck.
He tightened his grip on her throat to the extent she felt suffocated and could barely breathe.
Linch then dragged her into the lounge where he threw her against a toy box.
The woman received injuries to her head, face, arm and neck and items were damaged in the fight, police said.
Before leaving, he threatened to burn down the house.
Linch told police he had held the woman around the throat and that he threatened to burn her house, but denied hitting her.
While he was on bail, Linch and the woman were in a car when he pulled over and stopped on a layby and the pair began to fight.
“We look at their backgrounds and find that they are using methamphetamine and it leads to these violent outbursts as you have had,” he said.
From a starting point of three and a half years for all offending, with an uplift of three months for the offending while on bail, Judge Snell arrived at a prison term of two years and six months, after discounts for Linch’s guilty pleas, for rehabilitation steps taken so far and time spent on electronic bail before sentencing.
His release conditions would be determined by the Parole Board.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.