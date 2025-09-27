Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds, near Matatā, after a report of two people having been 'injured by a third person while in a vehicle'. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty has reopened after a fatal road incident.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the road reopened between Manawahe and Caverhill Rds at 6.40am today.

A person died and another was injured in the incident which happened around 3.50pm yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Rds, near Matatā, after a report of two people having been “injured by a third person while in a vehicle”, a police spokesman said.